KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told on Friday that the Pakistan International Airlines PIA's plane crash has damaged 12 to 15 houses in the area when the broken parts of the plane damaged the windows and doors of the houses as well as broke out fire in some of the houses.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Shaharyar Memon briefed this to the CM Sindh at the site of the incident, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Friday.

The chief minister along with his advisor Murtaza Wahab personally visited the spot, Kazimabad, subdivision Model Colony, District Korangi where the plane crashed.

Shaharyar Memon told the CM Sindh that the fire has been extinguished and cooling procedure has been started.

To a question, the chief minister was told that two passengers, including President Bank of Punjab have been rescued from the plane, otherwise there seemed to be complete loss of life.

To another question, the chief minister was told that four houses have completely damaged and three women were rescued from there.

It was also disclosed that some of the bodied have also been recovered from the damaged houses.

The chief minister appreciated launching of rescue operation on the spot in time.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also appreciated the administration, police, Rangers, revenue officials and ambulance staff for their rescue work. "I know you are fasting but even then your spirit is high in the rescue operation," he said.

Earlier, the CM Sindh just after the plane crash talked to Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani and directed them to rush to the spot and expedite rescue operation.

The chief minister directed them "I want you to make all out efforts to save lives," this is important, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Friday.

Meanwhile, he directed health department to declare emergency in the hospitals and arrange blood and other required medicines apart from ensuring presence of senior doctors on the duty.