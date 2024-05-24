Open Menu

Pioneers Of Punjab Emergency Service Celebrate Completion Of 20 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate completion of 20 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The pioneer team members of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commemorated completion of 20 years of service to humanity, here on Friday.

Founder Emergency Services of Pakistan Dr. Rizwan Naseer, along with pioneer team members, cut the cake to celebrate the 20th anniversary of joining the emergency service. The ceremony was attended by pioneer officers, officials including the administrator Emergency Services Department (ESD), Director Training, and head of wings and senior officers from the Emergency Services Headquarters and academy.

Addressing the ceremony participants, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer said, “Remember one thing, always serve humanity with pure intentions, whether anyone notices or not, Allah is always watching”. He recalled and shared the hardships faced in establishing the life-saving emergency service.

Dr. Rizwan shared his memories with other officers that pioneer batch started this service from scratch, which looks mission impossible at that time but with continues struggles and passion of the team today the Emergency Service Rescue 1122 has rescued over 14.

8 million victims, saved losses worth over Rs. 664 billion, responding to over 232,723 fire incidents and now this Service has become the leading emergency service of South Asia.

Dr. Abdur Rehman said while expressing his feelings, "As a member of the pioneer team of Rescue 1122, it fills me with immense pride to celebrate 20 years of exemplary services. Reflecting on our journey, I remember the countless challenges we faced in the beginning however, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer, we were enlightened with determination and unwavering commitment."

Deputy Director Training Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza and District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram said: “It is matter of pride for us to have been a part of the pioneer batch of service and we successfully accomplished the impossible mission under the visionary leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer, that would not have been possible without the guidance of the Founder Director General."

