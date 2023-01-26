Plastic polythene bags manufacturing unit sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar on Thursday has sealed plastic polythene bags manufacturing factory after recovery of 6000 kilograms of plastic polythene from it. The proprietor of the unit was also arrested.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, a team of the district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Eza Arshad conducted raid on a godown on Charsadda Road and took a huge quantity of plastic polythene bags into possession for violation of ban on manufacturing prohibited plastic product.

A spokesman of the district administration has said that the provincial government has banned the sale, purchase and manufacturing of the plastic polythene shopping bags and the administration is taking action against the business on the same grounds.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has warned the trading community against the business of the commodity and said that in case of violation, stern legal proceedings including arrest of the proprietors would be initiated.

He has directed the officers of district administration to continue crackdown till eradication of plastic polythene bags.