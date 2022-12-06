Players of Pakistan Police team honoured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Police Sports (PPS) Chief Sports Officer Ghazi Salahuddin Tuesday encouraged the players who won medals in the National Kick Boxing Championship with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

According to the IGP office, the players of the Pakistan Police team performed brilliantly in the 5th National Kick Boxing Championship, and the Chief Sports Officer Ghazi Salahuddin invited them to his office and honored them with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

In the 5th National Kick Boxing Championship, Pakistan Police team players won three gold, one silver and three bronze medals in different categories.

In the 60-kg category, Constable of Balochistan Police namely Abdul Saboor won the gold medal. In the 63-kg category, Constable Sohail Ahmed of Balochistan Police also won the gold medal.

Constable Muhammad Abbas of Balochistan Police won the gold medal in the 81-kg category.

In the 51-kg category, Constable Muhammad Siddique of Punjab Police won the silver medal.

In the 67-kg category, Constable Sher Muhammad of Balochistan Police won the bronze medal. Constable Aurangzeb of Balochistan Police won the bronze medal in the 57-kg category. In the 54-kg category, Haider Ali, Constable of Punjab Police won the bronze medal.

Athletes from WAPDA, Police, Railways, Pakistan Police and other national institutions participated in the National Championship.

The Pakistan police sports team was a joint team of players from the police forces of all four provinces who performed brilliantly in the 5th National Kickboxing Championship.

The chief sports officer said that all the players who won medals in national competitions were valuable assets of Pakistan Police and all possible measures would be taken to encourage the players and provide more facilities, he added.