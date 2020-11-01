PM 1000 Grounds Development team visit Lower, Upper Chitral, inspects ongoing projects

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand and his Project Management Unit (PMU) team paid a two-day surprise visit to Lower and Upper Chitral to inspect the ongoing developmental work on different sports infrastructure development.

During his visit, Murad Ali Mohmand accompanied with his Project Management Unite team including Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Uddin Khan of Upper Chitral, XEN Upper Chitral Imad Khan, District Sports Officer Rehmatullah Khan, Assistant Director Arsalan Khan, Member of the Royal Family of Chitral Sikandar Ul Mulk, Engr. Paras Ahmad, inspected the ongoing projects in the Lower and Upper Chitral. He also directed the contractors to complete the same within its time.

"We held meeting the Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Irfan Uddin and informed him about the overall steps being taken for the development of sports infrastructure in Chitral for the first time," Murad Ali Mohmand said.

He said they have inspected the land meant for the construction of Chitral Sports Complex and have visited different site's for Chitral Sports Complex. He said currently there are 21 schemes approved and under execution in Lower and Upper Chitral.

"We also held Jirga with the local community for land disputes and the issue of Gobor Land and Gokheer also sort out," Murad Ali said. He said, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak a series of 1000 sports projects is underway.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that the Project Management Unit has also solved the land issue of Gobor and Gokheer. He visited the playgrounds in different areas all across Lower and Upper Chitral and reviewed the ongoing works there.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete the work on these playgrounds as soon as possible and also issued instructions to start other projects as soon as possible.

Talking to the concerned officials, he said that the department is at the forefront of prioritizing the provision of upgrading of sports grounds and other facilities as well as providing new equipment to the players with the aim of providing the best facilities to the players.

He said that Astro-Turf has been provided to Charsadda Hockey Ground recently which has brought out new talent as well as squash courts, football and badminton courts. He said that the requirements of Taekwondo were also being met in line with international standards. He said that PWP had approved the construction of four sports complexes in Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Swat and Sports Complex in Chitral. Construction is included in the next PWP meeting, he said.

He hoped that in the future, the best facilities would be provided to the players at their doorsteps and we would have good talent from all over the country. He said polo ground in barinis Lower Chitral, Preit Polo Ground, Garam Chashma Pologround, Polo ground Gobor Site issue sort out and soon work would be kicking off besides 70 percent work completed on Polo Ground in Daroish, boundary wall completed of the left pavilion, Polo ground in Naga Fort on the donated land is in progress.

Sports Complex in UC Danian Village Lasht Chitral Lower, Sports Complex in UC-IVillage Muldeh Aryan Chitral, Playground in Village Joghoor UC Danian Chitral Lower, Tehsil Playground in Said Abad, Lower Chitral, Barium Over Pologround in Chitral Upper are underway.

Murad Ali said that more than 50 percent work completed on Polo ground in Gohkeer, Laspur, Pologround Gohkeer, Laspur Pologround Shandur while more than 90 percent completed in Booni Pologround while work on Pologround in Gohkeer through the help of local community Jirga would be starting next week.