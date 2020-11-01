UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM 1000 Grounds Development Team Visit Lower, Upper Chitral, Inspects Ongoing Projects

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:30 PM

PM 1000 Grounds Development team visit Lower, Upper Chitral, inspects ongoing projects

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) ::Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Development Murad Ali Mohmand and his Project Management Unit (PMU) team paid a two-day surprise visit to Lower and Upper Chitral to inspect the ongoing developmental work on different sports infrastructure development.

During his visit, Murad Ali Mohmand accompanied with his Project Management Unite team including Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Uddin Khan of Upper Chitral, XEN Upper Chitral Imad Khan, District Sports Officer Rehmatullah Khan, Assistant Director Arsalan Khan, Member of the Royal Family of Chitral Sikandar Ul Mulk, Engr. Paras Ahmad, inspected the ongoing projects in the Lower and Upper Chitral. He also directed the contractors to complete the same within its time.

"We held meeting the Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Irfan Uddin and informed him about the overall steps being taken for the development of sports infrastructure in Chitral for the first time," Murad Ali Mohmand said.

He said they have inspected the land meant for the construction of Chitral Sports Complex and have visited different site's for Chitral Sports Complex. He said currently there are 21 schemes approved and under execution in Lower and Upper Chitral.

"We also held Jirga with the local community for land disputes and the issue of Gobor Land and Gokheer also sort out," Murad Ali said. He said, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak a series of 1000 sports projects is underway.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that the Project Management Unit has also solved the land issue of Gobor and Gokheer. He visited the playgrounds in different areas all across Lower and Upper Chitral and reviewed the ongoing works there.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete the work on these playgrounds as soon as possible and also issued instructions to start other projects as soon as possible.

Talking to the concerned officials, he said that the department is at the forefront of prioritizing the provision of upgrading of sports grounds and other facilities as well as providing new equipment to the players with the aim of providing the best facilities to the players.

He said that Astro-Turf has been provided to Charsadda Hockey Ground recently which has brought out new talent as well as squash courts, football and badminton courts. He said that the requirements of Taekwondo were also being met in line with international standards. He said that PWP had approved the construction of four sports complexes in Tank, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Swat and Sports Complex in Chitral. Construction is included in the next PWP meeting, he said.

He hoped that in the future, the best facilities would be provided to the players at their doorsteps and we would have good talent from all over the country. He said polo ground in barinis Lower Chitral, Preit Polo Ground, Garam Chashma Pologround, Polo ground Gobor Site issue sort out and soon work would be kicking off besides 70 percent work completed on Polo Ground in Daroish, boundary wall completed of the left pavilion, Polo ground in Naga Fort on the donated land is in progress.

Sports Complex in UC Danian Village Lasht Chitral Lower, Sports Complex in UC-IVillage Muldeh Aryan Chitral, Playground in Village Joghoor UC Danian Chitral Lower, Tehsil Playground in Said Abad, Lower Chitral, Barium Over Pologround in Chitral Upper are underway.

Murad Ali said that more than 50 percent work completed on Polo ground in Gohkeer, Laspur, Pologround Gohkeer, Laspur Pologround Shandur while more than 90 percent completed in Booni Pologround while work on Pologround in Gohkeer through the help of local community Jirga would be starting next week.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Squash Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Polo Jirga Swat Badminton Visit Naga Progress Same Charsadda Chitral Karak Lakki Marwat Tank SITE Laspur Junaid Khan Family All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

51 minutes ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

2 hours ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

2 hours ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

2 hours ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

3 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.