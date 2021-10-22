UrduPoint.com

PM Arrives In Lahore On A Day-long Visit Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:04 PM

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair important meetings during his stay in the city.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Lahore on a day-long visit today (Wednesday).

PM Imran Khan is due to chair important meetings during his stay in the city.

The sources say that the Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Chief Minister will brief him on the administrative and political affairs of the Punjab province. He will also brief the PM on the steps taken for the restoration of the local bodies.

A local private tv has reported that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will present a report to the Prime Minister on his recent visit to Europe and issue of GSP Plus status.

A meeting will also be held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan to discuss the strategy of the Punjab government regarding the opposition s protests. The meeting will also be apprised about law and order situation in the province.

Imran Khan will hold consultation with the party leadership regarding by-elections in Lahore. Party leadership, important ministers and election campaign committee will attend the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Europe Law And Order Visit TV Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

9 minutes ago
 Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's ..

Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's leadership: Farrukh Habib

9 minutes ago
 ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

10 minutes ago
 Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to disman ..

Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to dismantle 'failed country'

10 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations W ..

Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations With Israel

10 minutes ago
 Rain-Thunderstorm with strong winds predicted for ..

Rain-Thunderstorm with strong winds predicted for KP parts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.