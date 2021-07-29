UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Changed Narrative On Afghanistan Single-handedly: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

PM changed narrative on Afghanistan single-handedly: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said discourse by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Afghanistan, was a treat as he did change the narrative on Afghanistan single-handedly.

In a tweet, he said PM's talk with Afghan media delegation, did elaborate the multiple aspects of Afghanistan policy.

Fawad said that previous governments were always sheepish on this issue since they lacked the initiative to formulate a clear policy.

Tagging the video clip, he said that PM's talk with Afghan youth forum, was availableonline with Pashto and Darri subtitles.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Media

Recent Stories

American basketball player brings clean water for ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi ranks among top 3 fastest 5G capitals wo ..

30 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

45 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

50 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

16 minutes ago

'We need more people': Exhausted firefighters batt ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.