PM changed narrative on Afghanistan single-handedly: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said discourse by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Afghanistan, was a treat as he did change the narrative on Afghanistan single-handedly.

In a tweet, he said PM's talk with Afghan media delegation, did elaborate the multiple aspects of Afghanistan policy.

Fawad said that previous governments were always sheepish on this issue since they lacked the initiative to formulate a clear policy.

Tagging the video clip, he said that PM's talk with Afghan youth forum, was availableonline with Pashto and Darri subtitles.