PM Condoles Over Demise Of Veteran Actress Neelo Begum

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:10 PM

PM condoles over demise of veteran actress Neelo Begum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed grief over the demise of veteran film actress Neelo Begum.

"My condolences and prayers go to (Shaan Shahid) on the passing of his mother," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Also a renowned actor, Shaan Shahid had announced on twitter the death of his mother on Saturday, "It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator."

