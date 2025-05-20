PM Congratulates Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal Rank
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:19 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.
During the 'Battle of Truth', the Army Chief foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs through his leadership and professional capabilities in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.
He highlighted that Syed Asim Munir had been blessed by Allah Almighty with exceptional qualities and his courage and wisdom played a key role in the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
"The Army Chief has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of his invaluable services in the defense of the homeland and for taking decisive steps to restore the balance of power in the region through Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos," the prime minister remarked.
He said that from the Army Chief to every soldier who bravely responded to enemy aggression on the borders during the Battle of Truth, all rendered courageous services in defense of the nation.
I, along with the entire nation, take immense pride in Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, the brave warriors and martyrs of our armed forces under his command, and their families, he added.
