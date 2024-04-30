Open Menu

PM Departs For Homeland As WEF Special Meeting In Riyadh Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PM departs for homeland as WEF special meeting in Riyadh concludes

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for the homeland after attending the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum, held on April 28-29.

Senior Saudi government officials, Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad and Pakistan Ambassador in the Kingdom, and other diplomatic personnel saw off the prime minister at the Royal Airport of Riyadh.

Besides addressing the Forum, the prime minister held multiple sideline meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and different Saudi ministers.

The prime minister's visit to the Kingdom has great significance for boosting economic ties between the two countries.

