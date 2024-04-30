PM Departs For Homeland As WEF Special Meeting In Riyadh Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for the homeland after attending the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum, held on April 28-29.
Senior Saudi government officials, Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad and Pakistan Ambassador in the Kingdom, and other diplomatic personnel saw off the prime minister at the Royal Airport of Riyadh.
Besides addressing the Forum, the prime minister held multiple sideline meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and different Saudi ministers.
The prime minister's visit to the Kingdom has great significance for boosting economic ties between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti Polio campaign in full swing across Sukkur division: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Inter district fire,rescue drill competition held12 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast in Karachi shop kills one, hurts several22 minutes ago
-
68,800 Pakistanis to perform hajj this year; Secretary22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition after encounter22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri-origin barrister appointed as Judge in UK Judiciary22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet tomorrow22 minutes ago
-
MCL removes encroachments32 minutes ago
-
Railways directs to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land1 hour ago
-
Gender equality crucial to economic growth & sustainable development1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 76 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 15 accused1 hour ago