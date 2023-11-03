Open Menu

PM Directs Holding Of Regular CSS Special Exams To Fill Up Posts Reserved For Minorities, Marginalized Areas

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PM directs holding of regular CSS special exams to fill up posts reserved for minorities, marginalized areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday directed the formulation of a comprehensive policy for the appointment of competent civil servants in remote areas of the country including Balochistan.

He also ordered the restoration of rotation policy of civil servants in line with its original spirit and to ensure its strict implementation.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on filling up vacant seats reserved for marginalized areas in civil bureaucracy through special examinations as well as rotation policy.

PM Kakar directed to regularly hold the competitive examinations to fill the vacant seats in civil bureaucracy reserved for minorities and people from marginalized areas.

He stressed persistent awareness campaigns to encourage minorities to participate in the competitive examination for government jobs.

The prime minister said the country’s constitution provides equal rights and opportunities to minorities and people belonging to underprivileged areas.

He said the government was fully committed to ensuring equal opportunities for progress for every citizen.

The meeting was briefed about the recently held special examination of the Central Superior Services (CSS). It was informed that 15,000 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 3,500 belonged to Balochistan. The examination has over 60 seats reserved in quota for Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, the PM’s secretary, the Secretary Establishment, and the Secretary Federal Public Service Commission.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Progress Superior CSS From Government Ahad Cheema Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Jobs

Recent Stories

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

16 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

45 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

49 minutes ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

49 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

50 minutes ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

55 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

2 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan