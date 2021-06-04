PM discusses political situation with MNAs, party leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday in a meeting with Members of National Assembly and the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf discussed political situation in the country.

Those who attended the meeting included Special Assistant on Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Muhammad Shafique Arain, Nawab Amanullah Khan, Dr Sher Muhammad Awan, Malik Asif Awan, Rana Shehzad Anwar, Mian Saleem Raza, Malik Abdul Majeed Arain, Muhammad Nawaz.

Muhammad Riaz, Iffat Tahira Soomro, Asiya Bibi, Muhammad Fayyaz Arain and Malik Faraz.

The meeting also discussed the issues related to political Constituencies.