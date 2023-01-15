PM expresses grief over loss of lives in plane crash in Nepal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

In a statement, he said in this difficult and sad time, our sympathies and prayers are with the government of Nepal, the affected families and the people of Nepal.

"May Allah grant the bereaved the courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance," he added.