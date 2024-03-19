PM For Efforts To Implement Pak-Kuwait $10b Agreements Signed Last Year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for concerted efforts from both sides to ensure the early implementation of seven agreements worth US$ 10 billion signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in November last year.
The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi who called on him here.
The prime minister noted with satisfaction that both countries had signed seven agreements for cooperation in diverse areas including food security, technology, hydel power, mining and minerals, water supply and mangrove rehabilitation, a PM Office press release said.
In this context, he emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which provided a robust and efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait.
He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, including Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election.
The PM expressed the desire to work closely with them to further strengthen the bilateral relationship with a focus on trade and investment. He also extended an invitation to Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times.
He thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwait's independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's support to Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ambassador reaffirmed Kuwait's strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Ambassador Almutairis' contribution in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.
