PM For Further Strengthening Economic, Trade Ties With Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government's resolve to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership with Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government's resolve to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership with Turkiye.

He was talking to a delegation of the Turkish investors which called him here at the Prime Minister Office.

The Turkish investors, expressing confidence in the leadership of the prime minister, took keen interest in investing in Pakistan's diverse areas.

The prime minister said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye had a long-standing brotherly relationship spanning centuries.

He said reforms had been made in the system to take full advantage of the potential of foreign investment in Pakistan.

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, CEO Terminal YAPI Cenk Coskun and other Turkish and Pakistani officials participated in the meeting.

Federal ministers Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officials also attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome.

