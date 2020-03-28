UrduPoint.com
PM Imran Khan Has Not Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Senator Faisal Javed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:26 AM

PM Imran Khan has not tested positive for Coronavirus: Senator Faisal Javed

A local TV claimed that PM Imran Khan tested positive for Coronavirus but Senator Faisal Javed rejected the news and asked the people to stay away from spreading fake news.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan did not test positive for Coronavirus, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan here on Saturday.

“The news about Prime Minister Imran Khan that he has tested positive is not true,” said Senator Faisal Javed, urging the people to stay away from spreading fake news.

A local tv on Friday claimed that PM Imran Khan tested positive for Coronavirus.

He tweeted that May Almighty Allah save everyone.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus," read the tickers. However, it provided no evidence to back the claim, said the senator.

On Friday, British Prime Minister tested positive for Coronavirus and went into self-isolation at his home.

Punjab surpassed Sindh in Coronavirus cases as they are 490 cases as compared to the later where are 440 cases.

The total numbers of Coronavirus cases have reached to 1373 across the country.

