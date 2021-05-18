UrduPoint.com
PM, Khustro Bakhtiar, Razak Dawood Discuss Proposals For Next Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

PM, Khustro Bakhtiar, Razak Dawood discuss proposals for next budget

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Besides discussion on the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), proposals regarding the promotion of industries and enhancing exports for the budget of next fiscal year were also exchanged in the meeting.

