ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Khan Daha to express condolence over the death of his father Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha.

Late Haji Irfan Ahmad Daha was former provincial minister, member of the Punjab Assembly, and leader of the Pakistan Muslim league-N, according to a PM Office press release.

The prime minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Commending the services of late Irfan Daha for public welfare as a political worker, he also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.