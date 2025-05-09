Open Menu

PM Phones MNA Muhammad Khan To Condole His Father's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PM phones MNA Muhammad Khan to condole his father's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Khan Daha to express condolence over the death of his father Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha.

Late Haji Irfan Ahmad Daha was former provincial minister, member of the Punjab Assembly, and leader of the Pakistan Muslim league-N, according to a PM Office press release.

The prime minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Commending the services of late Irfan Daha for public welfare as a political worker, he also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

36 minutes ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

5 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

14 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

14 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

14 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

14 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

14 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

14 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan