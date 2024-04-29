PM To Address Closing Plenary Of WEF Special Meeting, Meet Saudi Ministers Today
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the closing plenary of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum titled "Rejuvenating Growth", on the third day of his visit to the Kingdom.
Besides the prime minister, other public speakers of the closing plenary include Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, British Secretary of State David Cameron, President of WEF Geneva Børge Brende and WEF Head of middle East and North Africa Maroun Kairouz.
The third-day agenda of the prime minister's visit also consists of his meetings with Saudi ministers for trade, energy, environment and agriculture. He is also likely to meet with the Malaysian counterpart.
