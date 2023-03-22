UrduPoint.com

PM To Launch Two Coal-fired Power Projects In Tharparker Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:10 AM

PM to launch two coal-fired power projects in Tharparker today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Tharparkar in Sindh today, where he will inaugurate two coal-fired electricity generation projects.

The projects including 1,320 MW Shanghai Electric Thar and 330 MW Thal Nova Thar will annually generate 11.

24 billion units of low-cost electricity.

Through the direct investment of $3.53 billion into these projects, the production of coal-based electricity of Thar will increase up to 3,300 MW.

The projects, which were abandoned during the last four years, are being made operational on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

