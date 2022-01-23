PM to recover looted money from opposition: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the Prime Minister has sent a clear message to the opposition that he (PM) would recover the national wealth, plundered and looted by political leadership.

Neither there would be any NRO, nor deal to the opposition, he tweeted.

"Today every word of Prime Minister was the voice of an ordinary Pakistani. By stabilizing the economy and achieving 5.37 per cent growth, today the PM sent a message to the opposition that now he would recover the looted money from them", he said.