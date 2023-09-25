Open Menu

PM Urges British Fashion Firm To Open Buying House In Pakistan

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday, highlighting Pakistan's pro-investment policies and facilities, urged the UK-based Boohoo Group to consider opening buying houses in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday, highlighting Pakistan's pro-investment policies and facilities, urged the UK-based Boohoo Group to consider opening buying houses in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with leading British businessman and co-founder and Executive Chairman of Boohoo Group Abdullah Kamani, emphasised the advantages of investment in Pakistan and extended an invitation to Boohoo Group to send a buying delegation to Pakistan for enhanced collaboration.

In the meeting, Kamani expressed keen interest in establishing long-term buying linkages with Pakistan and the ambition to create a comprehensive supply chain in the country, encompassing organic cotton to apparel production.

They also hoped for improved Pakistan-UK air connectivity to facilitate increased imports from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar conveyed Pakistan's commitment to facilitating investment and offered support in establishing manufacturing facilities within the country, particularly within Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The meeting marked a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation and trade between Pakistan and the firm.

Boohoo Group is a prominent British online fashion retailer with annual sales exceeding one billion Pounds, with a wide range of popular brands including boohooMAN, Pretty Little Thing (PLT), Miss Pap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, and Debenhams.

