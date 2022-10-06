UrduPoint.com

PMC Organizes A Two Day Workshop On Construction Of MCQs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PMC organizes a two day workshop on construction of MCQs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean Health Sciences, Peshawar Medical & Dental College on Thursday inaugurated a two days' workshop at Peshawar Medical College on multiple choice questions (MCQs) Construction.

The workshop was organized by HPE Council of PMC in collaboration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman spoke about the importance of developing good assessment frameworks and developing departmental question banks. He applauded the HPE Council for organizing relevant and workshops which were relevant and useful in the capacity building of the faculty.

On day 1, participants learnt about different formats of MCQs and about the common flaws in construction of MCQs. They then began the tedious but necessary task of reviewing their own MCQs for their relevance, factual correctness, grammatical errors, and the plausibility of the options. This was followed by peer-review of these questions.

On Day 2, participants learnt how to construct scenario-based questions. The importance of framing higher-order questions which could test understanding, interpretation, analysis, clinical reasoning and decision-making skills was discussed.

Further the need to convert basic science questions to applied formats, and to test all aspects of clinical understanding was taught. Participants created their own scenario-based questions and reviewed them. The usefulness of developing question banks was also discussed.

Dr. Sahar Zubair Abbasi and Dr. Shabnam Iqbal of CPSP facilitated the workshop in a very impressive manner by breaking the complex process into a very simple and easy to grasp hierarchical manner.

Dr. Shabnam Iqbal exemplifying the various cognitive levels told the participants that recital of the holy Qur'an by a Hafiz-e-Qurán boy was the instance of a recall (C1), its translation was based on comprehension whereas relating it with practice and life problems was based on interpretation (C3). They stressed a concordance between the taught curriculum and the assessment process. The participants will be awarded international ACCME credit hours.

