UrduPoint.com

PML-N, Coalition Partners For Polls In October: Minister For Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 10:41 PM

PML-N, coalition partners for polls in October: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and coalition partners were in a favour of holding elections in October 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and coalition partners were in a favour of holding elections in October 2023.

Conducting elections in this current political, economic and security situation was not feasible for this country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said early elections could create many issues for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) like the problems of delimitation unresolved. After compiling data from the census results, the ECP could hold free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

In reply to a question about security for polling stations, he said that Pakistan Army could not deploy jawans in every corner of the polling stations.

He said Pakistan's Armed forces were fighting the war on terrorism with success. Keeping in view the current situation, he suggested all the political parties including the PTI to wait for elections till October.

The government would provide all required funds, security and other essential items to the ECP for conducting transparent elections across Pakistan in October, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Election Commission Of Pakistan Khurram Dastgir Khan October Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in Mar ..

WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in March

6 minutes ago
 ADC, ACs visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, imposed fin ..

ADC, ACs visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, imposed fine on over pricing

3 minutes ago
 LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

3 minutes ago
 Governor's son Zaid Khan Tessori achieves incredib ..

Governor's son Zaid Khan Tessori achieves incredible YouTube milestone

3 minutes ago
 Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity ..

Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: Study

3 minutes ago
 DPO takes notice of non-arrest robbers involved in ..

DPO takes notice of non-arrest robbers involved in dacoity at journalist's house ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.