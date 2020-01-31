PML-N lawmaker disqualified in fake degree case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Kashif Choudhary for submitting a fake degree to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) along with his nomination papers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Kashif Choudhary for submitting a fake degree to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) along with his nomination papers.

Kashif Chaudhary, a candidate from the PML-N, elected from PP-241 (Bahawalnagar 5) during the 2018 general elections.

He has reportedly submitted a fake BBA degree to the ECP prior to the general elections.

The petitioner prayed upon the court to disqualify the PML-N lawmaker on the basis of Article 62(f) of the Constitution.

The high court instructed the ECP to de-notify the lawmaker.