PML-N legislators defame parliament with negative behavior: PTI women legislators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Parliamentarians on Wednesday severely criticized Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) members of National Assembly, demanding the suspension of their membership for hooliganism and using abusive language against the treasury members.

Addressing a press conference here at Parliament House, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari, Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus Members National Assembly Munaza Hassan and Syma Nadeem strongly condemned the negative behavior of the PML-N male legislators due to which one of the PTI member Maleeka Bokhari sustained injuries.

The PTI legislators said PML-N should mend its ways and keep the sanctity and respect of the parliament intact.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said speaker National Assembly should take notice of Tuesday's unfortunate incident, adding that PML-N parliamentarians should tender apology for insulting women parliamentarians of treasury benches. She said that N-League is no longer a political party.

PML-N parliamentarians staged a pre-planned drama and it seems that no one specially women legislators are safe to sit in the Parliament.

They have made it a routine of using abusive language and character assassination of the women colleagues and they should be ashamed of their attitude, she said.

Zartaj Gul Wazir said the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the best budget 2021-22 in which special relief has been proposed for the deprived segment of the society, but it was quite unfortunate that N-League and its rude members were not digesting the positive and people friendly decisions of the government.

Zartaj Gul said opposition was criticizing the budget for the sake of criticism as they had not even gone through the relevant budget documents.

She said that people from all walks of life were accommodated and government made all efforts to facilitate them in the proposed budget.

The minister said the protest is a democratic right of every member but not in an abusive and violent manner and added the PML-N members crossed all limits and even did not spare the women legislators.

She said these socially illiterate goons of PMLN should avoid negative things and instead play their due role in enhancing respect and honour of the house. She said PTI parliamentarian Maleeka Bokhari had sustained an eye injury during rumpus.

She said they were habitual to carry such attacks as they had a record of attacking courts and respectable judges in past.

She praised Maleeka for her courage to come forward and spoke against these goons.

In her remarks, MNA Maleeka Bokhari who sustained an eye injury in the incident said the PML (N) has a record of attacking institutions including the supreme court. She said last day's incident was a black day in the parliamentary history wherein the PML (N) crossed all the limits. She said the PML (N) should demonstrate patience in its conduct.

She said that opposition was considering themselves as democratic, but their conduct was totally against the norms of parliament.

MNA Munaza Hassan strongly condemned Tuesday's incident and termed it a shameful act on part of PML-N. She said Maleeka Bokhari was attacked with hand sanitizer.

Women represents 50 percent population of the country and questions what they were conveying the masses through such rude attitude. Their negative behaviour in the parliament sent a wrong message to the world.

MNA Syma Nadeem also condemned the PML (N) members for attacking and insulting the female lawmakers.