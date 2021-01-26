UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Meets CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PML-N MPA meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Nishat Ahmad Daha met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about his constituency problems and the progress made on various development schemes.

The CM assured him of early resolution of problems whereas Nishat Daha expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The CM said that his doors were always open on the public representatives and the resolution of people's problems was his prime responsibility. Respect of parliamentarians will be ensured and no one will be allowed to create hindrance in the solution of genuine work.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was progressing and developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Those elements which were creating hue and cry have been left behind as the PDM did not want the country to progress and its attempts to create instability will never materialize, he added.

Nishat Ahmad Daha said that Usman Buzdar always gave respect and listened to problems and took a personal interest in the solution of public problems.

