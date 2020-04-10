UrduPoint.com
PML-N Taking Part In Coronavirus Relief Activities: Shehbaz Sharif

Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

PML-N taking part in coronavirus relief activities: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited Natha Singh, his constituency area in rural Lahore to express solidarity with the people during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the PML-N was taking part in the relief activities according to its capacity through its MNAs, MPAs and local representatives.

"I urge everyone to play role in the noble mission of looking after the needy in this difficult situation. At the same time, we, as a nation, also need to act upon the precautions and guidelines to protect ourselves from the coronavirus", he added.

