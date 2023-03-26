UrduPoint.com

PML-N's Plan Is To Eradicate "Imrani Fitna" With The Power Of Vote: Rana Sana

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 10:10 PM

PML-N's plan is to eradicate "Imrani Fitna" with the power of vote: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s plan is to eradicate Imrani Fitna" with the power of vote.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Niazi was responsible for the current political instability and chaos that has spread in the country at the moment, while the responsibility of whatever result will be on him alone.

"From 2014 till today, Imran was on the same agenda that the country would suffer chaos", he added.

Minister said that Imran Khan took all unconstitutional measures to end the political existence of PML-N during his regime, because according to him, the biggest problem of Pakistan was the opposition and every person who was disagreed with him.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the internal country's affairs, he said in response to an anchor's question, "Point of No Return", that we invited Imran on the Charter of Economy, but we were vilified in return.

PTI chief refuses to accept differences of opinion, while he has turned politics into enmity, he added.

On the question about Azhar Mashwani, he said that political propaganda is being done by Imran Khan on this issue.

He questioned regarding the transparency in elections if held in phases, "No one would believe in the results of elections and this would further create another political crisis", he concluded.

