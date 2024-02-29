PM's Youth Skill Development Program Launched At IUB
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur launched the Prime Minister Youth Skills Development Program (PMYSDP) at its Executive Training Centre in partnership with the TIMES Institute.
The event was attended by Senior Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum along with the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Patron Executive Training Centre Prof.
Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Focal Person Executive Training Centre Mujtaba Hassan Nawaz, Coordinator Rahim Yar Khan Campus Dr. Fahad Javed, Coordinator Bahawalnagar Campus Dr. Misbah Akhtar, Shaheer Hassan Rizvi, and Zaid Saddiqui.
Director TIMES Institute Saifullah presented a check of Rs 1.4 million for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur students which will be used for skill development initiatives.
