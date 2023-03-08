UrduPoint.com

PNCA Celebrates International Women's Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 08:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) celebrated International Women's Day here Wednesday with a group exhibition titled "She-her".

She-her is a groundbreaking group exhibition by 43 national and international women artists including works by legendary masters from National Art Gallery's permanent collection to commemorate International Women's Day 2023.

The opening ceremony included speeches by Director General PNCA, Ayoub Jamali, Asma Rashid, board member of PNCA and Ayesha Durrani, HOD of fine arts department at the National College of Arts, Rawalpindi.

The opening ceremony was followed by a pantomime on educational rights for women by Waqar Azeem, Abubakar Hussain and Iqra Aftab who mesmerised the audience with their superb performance. For centuries women artists have inspired and enlightened us with their enormous talent, vision and commitment. Many have served as creative trailblazers in their chosen styles and mediums. Their contributions are not recognized and they haven't received the accolades they deserve. This carefully curated exhibition is destined to make an impact; it offers the audiences important ways to connect with new perspectives on the world, experience exciting materials used in innovative ways and see different approaches to just what art is, said the organizers.

This exhibit features work by various contributors from national and international grounds. This exhibition offers a little-seen viewpoint on dramatic social and political transformations occurring throughout worldwide.

�The art-works by 43 artists here promise to add personal narratives from the lives and eyes of women that will offer much food for thought and reflection to the high-profile conversations around feminism, the depiction of female bodies and women's rights happening across the globe.�This particular exhibition lets the audience make their own journey through the bright, intricate and hypnotic creations that these artists have added to the canon of traditional, contemporary and abstract art.

Participating artists included Ammama Malik, Anjum Ayub, Asma Mahmood, Ayesha Durrani, Elizabeth Dadi, Farah Rana, Hajra Mansur, Irum Wani, Jamila Masud, Laila Shahzada, Maliha Azami Agha, Mariam Ahmed, Maheerah Ali, Mehrbano Khattak, Mehr Afroze, Mobina Zuberi, Mussarat Mirza, Nadia Rahat, Nahid Raza, Neeli Ahmed, Nigar Nazar, Noor Jahan Bilgrami, Noor Fatima, Nusrat Ji, Perveen iftikhar, Qudsia Nisar, Rashda Faridi, Rabia Zuberi, Salima Hashmi, Sakina Akbar, Shahida Mansoor, Shaheera Mughal, Sohaina J. Elia, Summaya Durrani, Siddiqa Bilgrami, Shireen Pasha, Sumbal Nazir, Tayyaba Aziz, Tayyaba Aziz Ahmed, Ujala Hayat, Zakiya Dil, Zubeida Agha, Zubeida Javed.

The show was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, government officials etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artists about their techniques and art practices.

