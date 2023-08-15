Open Menu

PNCA Holds Azadi Show

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 01:30 AM

PNCA holds azadi show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A music programme was organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Art on the occasion of August 14 Independence Day, in which artists from the four provinces of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan participated fully in the programme, and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Besides, people from all over the country participated.

At the beginning of the programme, the National Anthem was played, in honour of which all the attendees stood up and the hall resounded with the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

In the programme, Fazal Abbas Jatt represented Punjab and presented Punjabi songs and national blessings, on which the audience applauded him well.

The Malingan group Zafar Ali and Hamnawa received applause from the audience in the hall by presenting Pashtun Milli Naame and songs. Bano Rehmat, Kashmir. urdu singer.

She participated in the programme from Islamabad. While the National Performing Arts Group of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts presented folk and regional dances, while addressing the ceremony, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Ayub Jamali said "We have to think about what we have given to Pakistan. We should appreciate the sacrifices of our forefathers for Pakistan,"

