PNCA to hold puppet shows to promote Puppetry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Puppet Shows to promote the traditional art of Puppetry on March 3 and 5. The show is an attempt to revive the dying art of puppetry in Pakistan and beside this it bring different forms of puppets from across the country to entertain people. The show would be featuring Folk dances, stories, theme based speeches and skits for children and adults. The colorful puppet show will revolve around current issues including gender disparity,contrariety in education and environmental challenges and there will be a show exclusively for kids as well which will ensure infotainment as the theme, an official said on Sunday. He said that due to COVID-19 pandemic the puppet shows were being canceled but the shows were scheduled four times a month as regular feature by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it, he added.

He said that "The traditional art of puppetry is dying out and PNCA has been struggling so long to survive this art adding that Such events help in reviving this traditional art form". He told that the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture. Commenting on the importance of puppetry he said Puppetry is such a beautiful and colourful art and we should make an effort to bring back this art form adding that this can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.

778