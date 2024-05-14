Open Menu

PNCA To Hold Theater And Film Script Writing Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced to hold a Theater and Film Script Writing Workshop for art enthusiasts from May 20-21 and May 29-30.

According to an official of PNCA, the workshop will be conducted by the renowned actor, Director and Writer with extensive experience in Theater, Film and Television, Atif Rehan Siddiqui.

The participants of the workshop will be able to learn to craft compelling scripts for Theater and Film, writing skills under expert guidance and ways to transform ideas into captivating narratives for stage and screen.

This workshop will not only serve as an artistic haven but also stand as a testament to PNCA’s commitment to cultivating the cultural tapestry of Pakistan, the official said.

The aspiring participants can register through the contact numbers: 051-9215827, 9205389, and Whatsapp number: 0322-4486732.

