PNCA To Organize Art Exhibition, Book Launch On May 6

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a solo art exhibition and book launch titled “Mureed o Murshad” by Muhammad Sajjad Akram and Dr. Arjumand Faisal on May 6.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Dr. Arjumand Faisal at gallery 1, PNCA. A doctor by profession Dr.

Arjumand is the owner and curator of Gallery 6.

The event will remain open to the public until May 16, with daily viewing hours from 10 am till 4 pm, Saturday closed.

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali will also attend the inauguration ceremony of solo exhibition and book launch.

PNCA extended a warm invitation to art enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs and the general public to attend the activity.

