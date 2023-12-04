Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 11:16 PM

In a momentous initiative to revitalize Pakistan's music, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, inaugurated the National Music Academy (NMA) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In a momentous initiative to revitalize Pakistan's music, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, inaugurated the National Music Academy (NMA) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday.

The NMA's establishment underscores the PNCA's unwavering commitment to fostering and nurturing Pakistan's rich musical heritage.

This institution will serve as a beacon of excellence, providing aspiring musicians with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship they need to excel in their craft.

Under the esteemed leadership of Honorary Director Saira Peter, a renowned opera singer, the NMA will boast a faculty comprising some of Pakistan's most celebrated musical maestros.

This illustrious group includes Abida Perveen, Humaira Channa, Stephen Smith, Nadir Abbas, Shehbaz Ali, M. Aslam Violin, Javed Niazi, Babar Niazi, Shafqat Salamat Al, Salamat Ali, and Raees Ahmed.

The Friends of NMA, a prestigious group of patrons and supporters, will provide invaluable guidance and support to the academy's endeavors. This esteemed panel includes Federal Minister Jamal Shah, Zafar Francis, Chairman Sir Syed Memorial Society Ahmed Shah, PNCA board Member Hasan Raza, and Amna Shah.

The NMA's inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Humaira Ahmed, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali, and Pakistan's first opera singer, Saira Peter.

With the NMA's establishment, Pakistan has taken a giant leap forward in its pursuit of musical excellence. This institution is poised to nurture a new generation of musical luminaries, ensuring that the country's harmonious melodies continue to resonate for generations to come.

