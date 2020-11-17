PNS TABUK AND PAKISTAN’S MARITIME SECURITY APPARATUS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk are the state of the art ships and will act as force multipliers in enhancing PN’s capabilities of securing and safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime frontiers and will offer more flexibility in conducting maritime operations and regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean.

Baber Ali Bhatti



Navies of the world have changed with the scientific and technological developments on the land. They have gone through different phase of developments in the last two centuries and transformed their means of operations. From sail to steam, from motors to heavy engines, from gun warships to aircraft carriers and more recently, they have gone to guided missile weapons from surface combat to space, air and undersea. All of these changes and transformations were aimed to carry out different maritime missions including protection of commerce, deterrence of attack and establishment of maximum additional advantage at sea. In cotemporary era, navies are endeavoring to acquire more and more modern technology and advance weapons to gain the edge over other navies.

Pakistan Navy (PN) is entrusted for the most responsible task of securing and protecting maritime interests of Pakistan including providing disaster relief, deterring aggression at and from sea, participating in development of coastal communities and contributing to international efforts in maintaining maritime peace order at sea and keeping the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOC) secure.

The responsibility has multiplied manifold by the expansion of Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Continental Shelf extended till 350 Nautical Miles from Pakistan’s Coast. Moreover, with the advent of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and development of strategic deep-sea port of Gwadar, PN has been diligently discharging its duty by safeguarding the all maritime frontiers. Given the importance of navy, naval arm of the armed forces of Pakistan was facilitated and has been able to build a modest force comprising sub-surface, surface and aerial complements. In this regard, Ministry of Defense Production collaborate the Dutch ship manufacturing company for two corvettes for Pakistan Navy in 2017.

Corvettes whose forerunner was the sloop are small ships. Initially corvette’s role consisted mostly of fighting minor wars, coastal patrol, supporting large fleets, or participating in show-the-flag missions. However, the modern corvette emerged during World War II as easily built patrol and convoy escort vessel. In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, advance navies started to focus on smaller but more maneuverable surface capability.

Corvettes have a displacement between 500 and 3,000 long tons and measure 180-420 ft (55-128 m) in length armed with medium- and small-caliber guns, anti-submarine weapons, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. Advance corvettes can contain a small or medium war helicopter.

Pakistan’s ministry of Defence Production and M/S Damen signed the contract for two Corvettes for Pakistan Navy on12 June 2017. Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK, first ship of class, was completed and joined Pakistan Navy Fleet on 13 February 2020 whereas PNS TABUK, the second ship of the class commissioned on 12 November 2020. PNS TABUK (F-272) with medium size and tonnage is multipurpose and highly adaptive platform. The ship will have state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship along with modern self-protection and terminal defense systems. The ship is capable to perform a variety of maritime operations in a complex maritime environment, and is capable of transporting helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. Such kind of potent induction adds capabilities to the sphere of operations of any navy. The ship will help to ensure forward presence and readiness in the area of operations.

Moreover, these ships will also help Pakistan navy to effectively carry Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the region. RMSP was initiated by Pakistan navy to maintain a threat-free environment in Pakistan’s immediate and distant maritime neighbourhood, so that various activities including economic, scientific and social at sea continue unhindered. RMSP has been set in the direction of ‘fostering intra-regional bonds through maritime multilateralism’ which is gaining acceptance among Pakistan’s maritime strategic community.

