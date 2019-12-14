UrduPoint.com
PO Arrested Through Interpol In Sargpdha

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

PO arrested through Interpol in Sargpdha

On the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather, the police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol from Abu Dehbi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :On the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather, the police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol from Abu Dehbi.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that the accused Muhammad Abbas s/o Hassan Muhammad Amjad of Chak 34/SB was wanted in a murder case.

The proclaimed offender Muhammad Abbas along with his accomplices Muhammad Arshed had murdered Khalid Maseih over a business deal in 2016 in Kirana police limits and fled Abu Dehbi.

FIA authorities Islamabad have handed over the proclaimed offender Muhammad Abbas to the Kirana police Sargodha at Islamabad Air Port.

