Open Menu

Poet, Naat Khawan Muzaffar Warsi Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Poet, Naat Khawan Muzaffar Warsi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Prominent urdu poet, critic, essayist, lyricist and scholar Muzaffar Warsi was remembered here on his birth anniversary. Born on December 23, 1933 in Meerut, his name was Mohammad Muzaffar ud din Siddiqui and he used his pen name ‘Warsi’ making Muzaffar Warsi. He started his poetry by writing lyrics for songs for Pakistani movies but gradually changed direction and his style of poetry became more oriented towards writing Hamd and Naats. Warsi was one of the few distinguished voices and one of the most prominent poets of Pakistan.

Warsi experimented with every genre of poetry including ghazal, nazam, naat and hamd. The unique style and diversity of themes made him prominent among the poets of his era. Muzaffar Warsi enlightened ‘Natia Poetry’ with a new style and naats like “Ya Rahmatulil Alameen” and would always be remembered among people having a literary taste.

He received the pride of performance award from the government of Pakistan in 1988.

He died on January 28, 2011 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Died Meerut Peruvian Nuevo Sol January December From Government

Recent Stories

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

20 minutes ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

28 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

50 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

58 minutes ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

1 hour ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

1 hour ago
IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

5 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

14 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan