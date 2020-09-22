UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 10 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 10 persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, said police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that City, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, New Town, Saddar Baroni and Rawat Police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested 10 persons namely Rizwan, Waqar Ashraf, Umar Qadoos, Adnan, Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Qasim, Sheheryar, Tofeeq and Noor Khan and recovered illegal weapons including eight 30 bore pistols, a rifle and huge quantity of rounds of different bores from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions from the CPO without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars.

