Police arrest 21 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 21 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over six kg charras, 32 liters liquor, five bottles of liquor, 10 pistols 30 bore and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Zeeshan for having 820 grams charras while Cantt police rounded up Akram for possessing 1600 grams charras and Ijaz for having 1500 grams charras.

In other raids, Civil Lines, Mandra, Gungmandi, Pirwadhai, Bani, Civil Lines, Saddar Wah, and Kalar Syedan police arrested Sajid, Ramiz, Adil, Ali, Maqsood, Ghawas, Yamin, and Zeeshan and recovered 1860 grams charras, 32 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession.

In other raids, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazaar, Taxila, Wah Cantt, and Mandra police rounded up 10 including Mirza, Ahmad Raza, Sulman, Imran, Hamza, Kashif, and others and recovered 10 pistols 30-bore and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 29.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.