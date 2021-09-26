Police arrest 3 for betting on National T-20 matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The New Town police had arrested three accused who were allegedly involved in betting during National T-20 matches.

The operation was conducted during a crackdown on illegal activities. Gambling amount and three mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

According to a spokesman, the New Town police arrested accused namely Zeeshan Memon, Wajahat Hussain and Abdul Rehman while the police seized material and instruments being allegedly used for online betting.

The police spokesman said separate cases had been registered while further investigations was underway.

Superintendent of Police Rawal appreciated Station House Officer New Town and the team on successful action against the gamblers.

He said action against gamblers was part of City Police Officer Rawalpindi's social crime campaign, particularly against gambling.