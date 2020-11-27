Police arrest 7 alleged criminals

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :While taking action against anti social elements, police have arrested 7 alleged criminals involved in drugs peddling and possessing illegal arms and recovered 3.165 kg charas , 20 litre liquor , one rifle and two pistols from their possession.

Those arrested from different areas of the district include Muhammad Nadeem , Shakil and Abdul Wahab all r/o Hazro , Sabir r/o Garhi Sharifullah , Saeed r/o Fatehjang , Nasir Abbas r/o Attock and Younis r/o Pindigheb . Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.