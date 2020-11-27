UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 7 Alleged Criminals

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police arrest 7 alleged criminals

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :While taking action against anti social elements, police have arrested 7 alleged criminals involved in drugs peddling and possessing illegal arms and recovered 3.165 kg charas , 20 litre liquor , one rifle and two pistols from their possession.

Those arrested from different areas of the district include Muhammad Nadeem , Shakil and Abdul Wahab all r/o Hazro , Sabir r/o Garhi Sharifullah , Saeed r/o Fatehjang , Nasir Abbas r/o Attock and Younis r/o Pindigheb . Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Nasir Attock Hazro Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

3 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

13 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

17 minutes ago

Four arrested for illegal LPG decanting in rawalpi ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi becomes first city to join 'Global Well ..

2 minutes ago

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.