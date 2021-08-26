Police arrest five; recover liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in their operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested five and recovered 400 grams charras, eight liters liquor and a dagger from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police held Shazmir Khan for having 150 grams charras.

Murree police seized 250 grams charras and rounded up Tahir Mehmood. Gujar Khan police arrested Sarfraz and recovered three liters liquor while Rawat police netted Hassan Ahmed for possessing five liters liquor.

Waris Khan police arrested Shaf Ali and recovered a dagger from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.