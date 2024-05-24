Open Menu

Police Arrest Robber In Injured Condition In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest robber in injured condition in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A suspect allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes has been arrested in an encounter in injured condition near village Manthar Shoro in the limits of Naseem Nagar police.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police during patrolling signaled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking.

But, he added, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He claimed that one of the suspects, Faheem Keerio, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was later arrested but his associats escaped on their motorbike.

Keerio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman also claimed that the police recovered a pistol from his possession.

Separately, Naseem Nagar police also rounded up a person accused in the murder case of Ayaz Soomro who was shot dead in Bachal Soomro village during a wedding party on May 19.

The spokesman told that the accused Shahnawaz Soomro had been apprehended and the police had also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

During the initial interrogation Shahnawaz allegedly confessed that his family had an old acrimony with the family of Ayaz.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Fire Police Marriage May Family From

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

4 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

46 minutes ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

3 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

3 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

17 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

17 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

17 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan