Police arrest robber in injured condition in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A suspect allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes has been arrested in an encounter in injured condition near village Manthar Shoro in the limits of Naseem Nagar police.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police during patrolling signaled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking.

But, he added, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police.

He claimed that one of the suspects, Faheem Keerio, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was later arrested but his associats escaped on their motorbike.

Keerio was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman also claimed that the police recovered a pistol from his possession.

Separately, Naseem Nagar police also rounded up a person accused in the murder case of Ayaz Soomro who was shot dead in Bachal Soomro village during a wedding party on May 19.

The spokesman told that the accused Shahnawaz Soomro had been apprehended and the police had also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

During the initial interrogation Shahnawaz allegedly confessed that his family had an old acrimony with the family of Ayaz.

