Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition After Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A patrolling team of Phuleli police station arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Jurial Shah graveyard here on Tuesday.
The police spokesman informed that the police signalled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police.
He claimed that one of the suspects sustained a bullet during the exchange of fire and fell from the motorbike but his accomplice managed to escape.
The police later apprehended the injured suspect, identified as Sajjad Kasuri alias Sajju and shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound sustained in his leg.
The police claimed to have recovered a pistol and 2 kilograms of hashish from his possession.
Recent Stories
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cylinder blast in Karachi shop kills one, hurts several9 minutes ago
-
68,800 Pakistanis to perform hajj this year; Secretary9 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri-origin barrister appointed as Judge in UK Judiciary9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet tomorrow9 minutes ago
-
MCL removes encroachments19 minutes ago
-
Railways directs to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land49 minutes ago
-
Gender equality crucial to economic growth & sustainable development49 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 76 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 15 accused49 minutes ago
-
Gastro PGS team of HMC Peshawar wins All Pakistan GI quiz competition59 minutes ago
-
Lahore gears up to host thrilling first-ever Jeep rally event from May 41 hour ago
-
Court hands over capital punishment to husband, imposes fine Rs five lac for killing wife1 hour ago
-
Modi’s aggressive policies pose threat to South Asian peace & security; experts1 hour ago