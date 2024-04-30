Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Police arrest suspect in injured condition after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A patrolling team of Phuleli police station arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Jurial Shah graveyard here on Tuesday.

The police spokesman informed that the police signalled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police.

He claimed that one of the suspects sustained a bullet during the exchange of fire and fell from the motorbike but his accomplice managed to escape.

The police later apprehended the injured suspect, identified as Sajjad Kasuri alias Sajju and shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound sustained in his leg.

The police claimed to have recovered a pistol and 2 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

