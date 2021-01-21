UrduPoint.com
Police Bust Dacoits Gang In Kasur

Thu 21st January 2021

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police here arrested four-member dacoits gang from Raja Jang area late Wednesday night.

According to police sources, a police team arrested four members of a inter-city dacoits gang, recovered two motorcycles, Rs 200,000 cash, and illegal weapons from their possession.

The gang was involved in various crimes including dacoity, motorcycle lifting,street crimes etc.

Further investigation was underway, said police sources.

