Police Constable Martyred In Firing Incident In Hangu

6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Police constable martyred in firing incident in Hangu

Hangu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Police constable was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on check post here on Monday .

According to details , assailants opened firing at checkpost on Tura Wari Road in Doaba area of Tehsil Tall.

As a result of firing, police constable , Payo Mohammed sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The attackers managed to escape.

Later, his funeral prayers were held at police line which was attended by police high-ups including DIG Kohat, DPO Hangu and large number of people.

