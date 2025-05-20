Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers In Chiniot, Four Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:54 PM
The Chiniot's police have arrested four drug peddlers on Tuesday and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession in a major crackdown on narcotics
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Chiniot's police have arrested four drug peddlers on Tuesday and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession in a major crackdown on narcotics.
According to police spokesman, Bhawana Police Station arrested three drug peddlers with over 1.5 kilograms of hashish, while Lalian Police Station arrested one peddler with 525 grams of hashish.
FIRs have been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act, with further investigation underway.
District Police Officer (DPO) of Chiniot said that the police are taking practical steps to combat the drug menace and ensure quality investigation of drug cases.
He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in eradicating drugs, urging citizens to support the police in their efforts.
The district police are committed to cracking down on drug peddlers and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the community.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program
Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students9 minutes ago
-
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challenges: Minister of Sta ..4 minutes ago
-
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat18 minutes ago
-
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt accommodations under scr ..18 minutes ago
-
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik18 minutes ago
-
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan18 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal39 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir39 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed39 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held39 minutes ago