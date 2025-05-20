Police crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot, four Arrested

The Chiniot's police have arrested four drug peddlers on Tuesday and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession in a major crackdown on narcotics

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Chiniot's police have arrested four drug peddlers on Tuesday and recovered over two kilograms of hashish from their possession in a major crackdown on narcotics.

According to police spokesman, Bhawana Police Station arrested three drug peddlers with over 1.5 kilograms of hashish, while Lalian Police Station arrested one peddler with 525 grams of hashish.

FIRs have been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act, with further investigation underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) of Chiniot said that the police are taking practical steps to combat the drug menace and ensure quality investigation of drug cases.

He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in eradicating drugs, urging citizens to support the police in their efforts.

The district police are committed to cracking down on drug peddlers and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the community.

APP/mha/378