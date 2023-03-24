Police ink agreement with physio college for differently-abled kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary on Friday signed a mutual agreement with a private 'physio college' for the convenience of special kids of police officials and employees.

Under the agreement, the first 100 children of the police would be provided free treatment facilities by the college and a discount of 30% would be extended to other kids.

Sohail Chaudhary said that the facilities for the children of police officers and employees of Multan region were being continuously increased to make them useful citizens of the society.

He further said that other facilities would also be provided to special children of police employees in the future.

Chief Executive Officer physio college Dr. Faraz Bilal and Amirullah Sheikh were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, RPO awarded appreciation certificates to police officers of district Multan with a good reputation and excellent performance.

He said that there was punishment for negligence during duty while rewards were also given for better performance to encourage them.

It's worth mentioning here that police officers performed well during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and were awarded certificates of appreciation.

The officials who get certificates included, Inspector Saqib Nazir, Sub-Inspectors Rabia Iqbal, Liaquat Ali, Faraz Khan, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Riaz Ali, Tariq Abbas, Muhammad Nasir and others.

Similarly, the traffic warden has also been awarded with a certificate of appreciation for his excellent performance.